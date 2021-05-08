Centre must supply more vaccine doses, says Tope

Pune

08 May 2021 04:47 IST

This will enable the State to provide second dose to citizens above 45 years on time: Rajesh Tope

The Centre must supply Maharashtra with more vaccine doses, especially those of Covaxin, if the second shot for citizens above 45 years was to be completed on time, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

He said that if adequate vials were not forthcoming from the Centre soon, then vaccines meant for the 18-44 age-group would have to be diverted to complete the second dose for senior citizens.

“Two days ago, we received nine lakh vaccines for the 45-plus age-group of which eight lakhs have been consumed already. We now have hardly a few thousand left from this stock …lakhs of anxious senior citizens are awaiting their second dose. Covaxin is in particular in short supply,” Mr. Tope said.

Stating that 45 days had elapsed since many senior citizens had taken their first jab, Mr. Tope said that at least 4 lakh to 5 lakh people in the 45 plus age-group were awaiting their second dose of Covaxin alone.