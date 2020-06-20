Centre must respond to China’s Galwan Valley claim: Sena

Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on June 20 said the Centre must respond to China’s claim over the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh.
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the night oh June 15. It was the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades.
After India asked Beijing to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, China’s foreign ministry on June 19 claimed that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 19 asserted that no one was inside India’s territory and none of the country’s posts captured.
Taking to Twitter, Ms. Chaturvedi said, “Yesterday PM Modi assured the nation that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but here China claims Galwan Valley as theirs.”
“This is unacceptable and the government needs to clarify or respond to this. Have we ceded our Galwan valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation wants to know,” the recently elected Rajya Sabha member said in the tweet.
