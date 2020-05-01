‘Centre must pay interest on farmers’ loans’

The Centre must pay the interest on farmers’ term loans if the agriculture sector is to stand on its feet following the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, said former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday.

Mr. Chavan, who is the chairman of a task force constituted by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in the wake of the pandemic, urged the Centre to consider waiving the Goods and Services Tax on personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said, “The kharif season is about to start and farmers are in dire need of cash in hand. Accordingly, our task force, besides urging the Centre to pay interest on farmers’ loans for the next months, recommends that the State government announce a comprehensive policy charting region-wise allocation of funds to ensure equity. The State government must ensure cotton procurement and consider waiving electricity bills of the farmers.”

Mr. Chavan said a special package should be announced for poultry farmers as well owing to the massive losses incurred by the sector owing to misinformation linking meat consumption to the spread of COVID-19.

‘Regulate pricing of tests’

Mr. Chavan also urged the Centre to regulate the pricing of COVID-19 tests in the private sector and ensure that the costs were borne by the State governments in the ‘red zones’.

He said, “Additionally, drive through testing booths should be ramped up as well. Given reports pertaining to shortage and confusion over the availability of PPE kits and N95 masks. The task force has recommended to the State government to calculate district-wise requirements for protective gear in the post-lockdown phase as well while ensuring uniform pricing.”

On the plight of migrant labourers and students stranded in the State, Mr. Chavan said the task force had recommended that all government contract labourers be given a three-month renewal in the event that the lockdown gets extended.

Mr. Chavan said, “The State government should also ensure that there is inter-State coordination in relation to migrants and supporting them with food, shelter, testing facilities and transport. Furthermore, just as the government has made efforts in getting students back home from Kota in Rajashtan, it should take similar steps to bring back students who had gone to Delhi to take coaching for civil services examinations and are stranded there.”

‘Help unorganised sector’

Mr. Chavan said the MPCC task force had also said the State must lead the way in providing succour to the informal sector by paying ₹202 per day to all unorganised workers in the State for the entire duration of the 40-day lockdown period.

“The sum that we have calculated comes to ₹8,080 per person. This includes farm labourers, construction workers, hawkers and other informal workers,” he said.