Centre must pay GST dues worth ₹30,000 crore: Thorat

Mumbai

20 October 2020 23:52 IST

State has raised ₹55,000 crore for paying salaries and other expenses through loans

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said the Centre must help Maharashtra fight COVID-19 and provide relief to rain-hit farmers by paying GST dues worth ₹30,000 crore.

“Maharashtra is in a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central government should extend a helping hand in the current situation, where heavy rains have caused large scale damage, but it has not done so yet,” he said.

The State government is also yet to receive its rightful GST refund worth ₹30,000 crore till the end of September. The Centre should clear this outstanding amount at the earliest,” said Mr. Thorat.

He said the State has raised ₹55,000 crore for paying salaries and other expenses through loans. “Maharashtra pays the highest taxes to the Centre, but it is always reluctant to step up and help the State. Despite this, the State government stands firmly behind its farmers and will surely help them,” he said.

The State Congress chief criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for making huge demands, but not taking the efforts to get the State’s pending GST dues from the Centre. “Apart from the GST refund, they should also use their relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in getting the maximum financial assistance for the State. If they do this, we will welcome and congratulate them,” he said.