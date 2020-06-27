‘Centre has failed to protect borders’

Launching a State-wide agitation against the central government’s alleged failure in dealing with China, the Maharashtra Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has failed to protect the country’s borders.

Addressing a press conference along with Mr. Thorat, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan attacked the Centre saying China’s incursion into Ladakh is a matter of deep concern. “The Congress will support any decision by the government in view of the safety of the country, but the Prime Minister’s statement that China has not infiltrated into India has proved beneficial to that country which has been telling the world that it did not encroach on the Indian territory. This statement by the Prime Minister is not acceptable to the Congress,” said Mr. Chavan, adding that the justification by the Prime Minister’s Office, after the uproar, was not enough.

Pointing out that Mr. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met 19 times in the last six years, Mr. Chavan said these meetings did not benefit India at all.

Mr. Chavan, who was Minister of State with the PMO in the UPA government, said, “It is clear from the satellite images that China has not retreated from Galwan valley. There are Chinese military outposts, and military vehicles are moving around. About 10,000 troops are stationed in the area, including large stocks of ammunition. Construction is also under way in the Galwan valley.”

Peaceful agitation

Earlier, Mr. Thorat along with some members of the State Cabinet and senior party leaders staged a peaceful agitation in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. Similar protests were held across the State.