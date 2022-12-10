Centre clears Bombay High Court’s Chief Justice Dipankar Datta for apex court

December 10, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Union government has cleared the elevation of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court, highly-placed sources said.

Sources have confirmed that the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation has been approved by the government and Justice Datta’s file has been sent to the President. He is expected to be elevated to the top court by next week.

On September 27, the Collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit had recommended Justice Datta for the apex court.

Justice Datta was appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on April 19, 2020. He enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal (W.B.) on November 16, 1989 and appeared for several educational authorities and institutions including the University of Calcutta, W.B. School Service Commission and W.B. Board of Secondary Education. He had also served as a counsel for the Union of India. He was elevated as a permanent judge at Calcutta HC on June 22, 2006.

Justice Datta’s father, Salil Kumar Datta, was also a judge at the Calcutta HC and his brother-in-law, Amitava Roy is a former SC judge.