Central team visit: no projections shared with us, says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team did not ‘directly or indirectly’ share its projections on the number of positive COVID-19 cases likely to come up in the country’s commercial capital in the coming weeks.

A senior civic official said, “We do not have any projections of our own but if we consider 3,000 cases per million as per global standards, since Mumbai’s population is 12 million, we are looking at 36,000 cases at its peak, following which the cases should come down. We have about 700 municipal schools apart from a large number of aided, government schools which might be put to use for quarantine.”

Terming the reported projections by the inter-ministerial central panel on the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai as ‘exaggerated’, the BMC in a statement on Wednesday said: “The team has expressed satisfaction about measures taken by BMC. The rate of infection and increase is under control. Around 80% patients are stable and not in danger.”