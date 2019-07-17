Central Railway services badly affected in Mumbai, thousands stranded

Central Railway (CR) services were badly affected on July 17 morning due to a fault in the overhead equipment (OHE). The glitch occurred around 8 a.m. between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations on the Central Line on the Up Line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

As a result, thousands of passengers were stranded in local trains and had to walk on the tracks. The impact of the fault was felt across the suburban corridor on the Central Line as trains were held up leading to delays.

The result was felt at all stations, especially those between Kalyan and Karjat, where thousands of commuters were stranded without any access to trains.

Just in from the spot. Work of restoration going on. Expected to be restored ASAP.... Will keep commuters updated... Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. pic.twitter.com/bEb0gzsEwf — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 17, 2019

The CR is running shuttle services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli, while long distance passenger trains have been given additional halt at Dombivli and Thane to clear extra suburban rush.

A CR spokesperson said that special services were also planned from Kalyan/Dombivli/Thane to clear extra rush from these stations and they were also organising special buses between Badlapur and Kalyan with cooperation from civic authorities.