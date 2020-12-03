Central and Western Railways extend nod to lawyers to travel in Mumbai local trains

Earlier, on October 26, the authorities had permitted lawyers to travel in the local trains, currently being run only for essential services staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic, till November 23

Railway authorities on Thursday extended the permission given to lawyers practising in courts and registered clerks of advocates to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains during specific timings “till further advice“.

Earlier, on October 26, the authorities had permitted lawyers to travel in the local trains, currently being run only for essential services staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic, till November 23.

On Thursday, the Central Railway and the Western Railway, in a joint press release, extended the permission given to them.

According to the release, the Railway Ministry has approved the Maharashtra government’s request made on December 2 for allowing lawyers practising in different courts and registered clerks of advocates to travel in the special suburban trains “till further advice“.

“It is requested that travellers who have been permitted to travel by suburban trains should follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. Others are requested not to rush to stations,” the release said.

The lawyers were earlier allowed to travel on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards.

At present, the railway authorities are operating special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees. PTI KK GK GK 12031403