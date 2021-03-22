Central agencies may be pressuring Param Bir Singh: Congress

Party questions timing of revelations

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government, the State unit of the Congress on Sunday said former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, who levelled allegations of corruption against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, might be under pressure of Central agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said it was not for the first time in India that a serving officer raised allegations against those in power.

Questioning Mr. Singh’s claims, Mr. Sawant said, “Deshmukh was in hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in February. I had had online interactions with Deshmukh on two occasions when he was indisposed. If Singh’s allegations are believed to be true then why did he wait till March and till he was transferred, to raise them.”

Mr. Sawant said Mr. Singh could be under pressure of the Central agencies since his close aide Sachin Vaze is in the NIA custody. “Mr. Singh’s allegations raise several questions. All this is scripted. How did leaders of the BJP gave sound bytes to news channels minutes after Mr. Singh’s letter became public?” he asked.