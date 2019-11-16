St. Gregorios Orthodox Syrian church at Mira Bhayandar, a Kerala-based Christian orthodox church, under the Diocese of Bombay is celebrating the feast of St. Gregorios of Parumala and culmination of silver jubilee on November 16 and 17. A procession to commemorate the occasion will be taken out from Indralok St. Mary’s cross vault to the church at 7 p.m. on November 16.

The programme to be attended by H.G .Geevarghese Mar Coorilose, metropolitan of Bombay Diocese, the Archbishop, mayor of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, and local MLAs will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic church hall, Ramdev Park.