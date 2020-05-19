Ceiling fan falls on doctor in COVID-19 ward

Mumbai

19 May 2020 22:13 IST

Colleague says Nair hospital opened COVID-19 wards in haste without conducting structural audit

A 26-year-old resident doctor working in a COVID-19 ward at the civic-run Nair Hospital sustained a head injury after a ceiling fan fell on him on Tuesday evening. The doctor was rushed to the hospital’s emergency medical department for treatment.

The incident took place at 5.45 p.m. in ward no 12. The doctor, a first-year resident from the anaesthesia department, suffered abrasions, but his CT scan result was normal. Dr. Mohan Joshi, the hospital’s dean, said the doctor sustained a minor injury. “He is doing absolutely fine,” Dr. Joshi said.

Nair hospital, a tertiary care hospital attached to a medical college, was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility last month. All non-COVID-19 patients were shifted out and basic structural modifications were carried out. A resident doctor said it is sad to see the hospital open wards in haste without conducting a structural audit. “The administration has to ensure the safety of doctors and patients. Such incidents are unacceptable,” the doctor said.

Advertising

Advertising