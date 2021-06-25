Ceiling collapse occurs in south Mumbai building

25 June 2021 11:18 IST

Part of the third floor ceiling of an under-repair building in south Mumbai collapsed on Friday morning at 7.55 a.m.

At the time of reporting, 20 people were rescued by Mumbai Fire brigade. No injuries have been reported yet.

The repair work was carried by State government-owned MHADA.

The portion that collapsed was part of the Afsra building at Shahid Bhagat Singh road in Fort area of south. Due to collapse of the ceiling, the staircase was blocked.