HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CBI FIR against Mumbai-based developer for defrauding SBI and 15 lenders of ₹3,800 crore

Credit/loan facilities, fund-based as well as non-fund based, of approximately ₹3,800 crore were sanctioned to Unity Infraprojects Limited by SBI and other consortium member banks

September 18, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The CBI has registered an FIR against Mumbai-based Unity Infraprojects Limited (UIL), its chief managing director (CMD), three directors and unknown public servants for allegedly defrauding State Bank of India and a consortium of 15 lenders of more than ₹3,800 crore.

The FIR (First Information Report) was registered on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the Deputy General Manager, SBI, Stressed Assets Management Branch I.

According to the complaint, credit/loan facilities, fund-based as well as non-fund based, of approximately ₹3,800 crore were sanctioned to Unity Infraprojects Limited by SBI and other consortium member banks.

"The said company by way of fictitious transactions undertaken by it through fraudulent LC trade model, improper adjustment entries by fudging data, diversion of funds through non-consortium accounts, diversion of funds through related parties and unexplained excess payouts, siphoned off the funds of SBI and other consortium banks and thereby cheated these banks," the FIR stated.

The FIR names UIL, its CMD Kishore Avarsekar, vice chairman and promoter guarantor Abhijit Avarsekar, executive director Ashish Avarsekar, whole-time director promoter Pushpa Avarsekar, unknown public servants, and private persons.

Prima facie, the complaint discloses the commission of offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct under sections 120 B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 13 (2), 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it added.

Related Topics

banking / fraud / Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.