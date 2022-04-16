CBI court sends Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody

He, along with personal assistant Kundan Shinde, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, are accused in the corruption case

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here has remanded former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to judicial custody in a corruption case.

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the central agency on April 6 and was sent to CBI custody till April 11. He, along with personal assistant Kundan Shinde, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, are accused in the case.

Special public prosecutor Ratan Deep Singh for the CBI sought three more days of custody of Mr. Deshmukh, adding that Mr. Palande, Mr. Shinde and Mr. Vaze can be sent to judicial custody. He said Mr. Deshmukh’s custody was needed for a probe regarding transfers, posting and corruption of police officers.

Advocate Aniket Nikam appearing for Mr. Deshmukh said the agency should justify why he was in CBI custody and why he could not be sent to judicial custody like the other accused. “They have failed to properly investigate the case, there hasn’t been any progress in the probe, the remand reports are merely copy paste, there’s no change in even the setting of paragraphs. Please consider the various ailments my client is suffering from,” he said.

The court asked if CCTVs had been installed in the interrogation room. Mr Singh informed court that CCTVs were there in the entire building but not in the interrogation room. “But that isn’t an interrogation room. It is a big hall with air conditioning. It is used to confront accused with other persons in a case.”

Special Judge D.P. Shingade refused to grant CBI custody of Mr. Deshmukh and sent him to judicial custody.

The CBI stepped in after the Bombay High Court on April 5, 2021 directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh, 71, after former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Mr. Deshmukh had given orders to Mr. Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Mr. Deshmukh has been booked under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.