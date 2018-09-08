CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation court on Friday rejected the second bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Ms. Mukerjea had applied for bail in August, citing ill-health and a “threat” to her life in prison. Special Judge J.C. Jagdale, however, rejected her claim saying that “the threats are exaggerated” and she would be much safer inside the jail than outside. The court took note of the prosecution’s argument that Ms. Mukerjea has been kept in a secure jail with guards watching the premises round-the-clock and the presence of CCTV cameras.

In her bail plea, Ms. Mukerjea had cited an incident in April this year when she had to be admitted to a hospital. While the prison authorities claimed it to be a case of drug overdose, she alleged that someone might have tried to poison her by tampering with her prescription medications. In 2016, Ms. Mukerjea had filed her first bail plea stating “it is a medical bail application and there is no ground necessarily or inevitably to refuse the bail”.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethamalani, appearing for the accused then, had said, “What needs to be looked at is whether she will tamper with the evidence and/or witness and whether she will abscond and not make herself available during the trial.” Mr. Jethmalani said that the main accused Shyamvar Rai, Ms. Mukerjea’s driver, is in custody, and Rahul, Peter Mukherjea’s son, had turned hostile. He went on to say that the case does not have any eyewitnesses, but only circumstantial witnesses.

‘Ailment serious’

The senior counsel said that her ailment was serious and required monitoring outside the jail. He said she is “seriously ailing” and that “bail is a rule and jail is an exception” and it is not meant to be punitive.