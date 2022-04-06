CBI arrests former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | Photo Credit: S SUDARSHAN

Central agency’s move comes in corruption case against NCP leader

Maharashtra’s former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was on April 6 arrested by the CBI on charges of corruption.

The Central agency has also taken into custody Mr. Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and suspended police officer Sachin Vaze in the case.

On April 1, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court granted the agency Mr. Deshmukh’s custody after the CBI filed an application on March 31 seeking the same.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party leader moved the Bombay High Court challenging the special court order as he was then admitted to the state-run J.J. hospital for a dislocated shoulder. On April 6, Justice Revati Mohite-Dere recused herself from hearing his plea. The lawyers are expected to go before Justice P.D. Naik.

Mr. Deshmukh is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering. He was taken into CBI custody from Arthur Road Jail, where he was lodged from November 2021.

The CBI stepped in after the Bombay High Court on April 5, 2021, had directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh, 71, after former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and made allegations that he gave orders to Mr. Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Mr. Deshmukh was booked under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.