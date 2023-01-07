ADVERTISEMENT

Church cemetery vandalised in Mumbai

January 07, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Mumbai

NCP leaders condemn the incident and urge the police to take ‘immediate cognisance‘ of the issue

Abhinay Deshpande

Grave vandalised at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grave vandalised at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cross vandalised at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cross vandalised at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Grave vandalised at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Unidentified miscreants vandalised several crosses put atop the graveyard at the cemetery attached to St. Michael’s Church in Mumbai’s Mahim on Saturday.

Pictures of the vandalised crosses went viral on social media, and the incident has caused deep distress and much consternation among the Catholic community in Mumbai and across the country.

The Mumbai Police began an investigation into the incident of vandalism in the Catholic cemetery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto condemned the incident and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the Mumbai Police to take ‘immediate cognisance’s of the issue.

“This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurise and disturb the peace-loving Catholic community in Mumbai,” he said.

“News of graves and crosses vandalised at the St. Michael’s Church graveyard in Mahim, Mumbai is very disturbing. This incident happened immediately after the temporary withdrawal of the land acquisition notice to St. Peter’s Church, Bandra raises many doubts,” the NCP leader said.

Mr. Crasto further said that the desecration of graves means hurting the feelings and emotions of people who have lost their loved ones, and damaging the cross hurts the religious sentiments of the Catholic community.

“The perpetrators of this crime must be arrested immediately and severe action must be taken,” he demanded.

Another NCP leader, Vidya Chavan, said “I strongly condemn the damaging and desecration of the crosses and graves at St. Michael’s Church, Mahim, Mumbai. I urge Maharashtra CM for full protection of all churches and graveyards across Mumbai. I urge Mumbai Police to ensure that those responsible be arrested and strict action be taken against the culprits.”

“It is really sad to see all this has acts have now started in a well-educated Maharashtra. Hope the State government takes stern action against the perpetrators at the earliest,” she tweeted.

A similar incident of vandalism at a church was reported from Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US