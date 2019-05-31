Catch suicide red flags before it is too late: psychiatrists

Dr. Payal Tadvi’s repeated breakdowns while discussing the harassment by her seniors with her mother, her discussions on leaving the medical education course midway and her constant complaints of exhaustion were clear indicators of the need for mental health intervention, say psychiatrists.

Doctors say there were enough and more signs that she was extremely stressed with the events in her life. They say it would have been ideal to withdraw her from that environment for some time and get her to take help from a mental health professional.

Tadvi (26) was a second-year resident doctor in the gynaecology department of T.N. Medical College attached to B.Y.L. Nair Hospital. She was found dead in her hostel room on May 22. Her family has alleged that constant harassment and casteist slurs by three of her senior colleagues pushed her to take the step.

Her alleged harassment began soon after she joined the college in May 2018. Her parents, who lived in Jalgaon, and her husband Dr. Salman Tadvi, who worked in Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, mostly consoled her.

“It is sad that they did not seek medical help for her for such a long time. Just saying, ‘Don’t worry, things will be fine’, is not enough. One has to reach out and think of specific interventions,” said psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda, who is one of the doctors in Indian Psychiatric Society’s task force to tackle mental health issues of college-going students.

According to Dr. Chavda, there is enormous pressure on medical students: at times, the support systems are missing and seniors may lose their temper, but seeking medical help when one fails to cope is not given enough importance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) terms suicide as an emerging and a serious public health issue in India but preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. WHO stated that the most vulnerable age group is between 15 years and 29 years.

Doctors say it is a failure of the system in the medical college if friends, roommates, senior doctors and other acquaintances have failed to catch the indicators. It also shows the absence of a mentorship programme in T.N. Medical College. “Some colleges in the city have started a mentoring system where one is told to keep an eye on a person appearing constantly sad, talking of running away, etc,” said Dr. Chavda.

Bengaluru-based psychiatrist Dr. Ajit Bhide said Tadvi’s suicide was likely preventable. “The family should have been more alert,” he said.