One killed, 14 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm

January 01, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Nashik

One person was killed and 14 others injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

The blast was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

"Out of the three people trapped, one was rescued and two were yet to be rescued," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters at a programme in Aurangabad district.

"The Air Force Station at Deolali [in Nashik district] will make a helicopter available for the rescue operation," he said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 a.m. in the unit located at Mundhegaon along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Igatpuri taluka when some workers were in the premises, they said.

Mundhegaon is located about 30 km from Nashik and 130 km from Mumbai.

Fire brigade, police and disaster response force teams rushed to the spot.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, officials said.

“A blast led to the fire. A woman died in the incident. Fourteen people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. The condition of four of the injured people is serious," divisional revenue commissioner Radhakrishna Game told reporters.

"Normally, 20 to 25 people work in the plant. But, as it was the first day of the New Year, the number was less on Sunday. As huge grass has grown in the premises and inflammable material is lying everywhere, our first aim is to control the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It will take some time,” Mr. Game added.

CM Shinde said 11 injured people have been admitted to Suyash Hospital in Nashik.

"As it was an automatic plant, there was not much manpower present at the time of the blast. The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations, there will be no lacunae. Our officials, district collector, superintendent of police are at the spot,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pawar told reporters here that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force and State officials have been informed about the incident.

The SDRF personnel have reached the site, said the Minister, who hails from Nashik.

"As many as 100 beds have been kept ready in various hospitals — Nashik District Civil Hospital, SMBT Hospital and other medical facilities [in case of a need],” she said.

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said CM Shinde may visit the spot to take stock of the situation.