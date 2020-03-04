Casteist slur case: HC upholds acquittal of 7

The Bombay High Court has upheld the acquittal of seven men from the Hindu Maratha Kunbi community who were accused of insulting a man from Hindu cobbler community on casteist lines.

The men were acquitted on February 27, 2002, but the State government challenged the decision of the Joint District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge of Thane in the High Court.

A single Bench of Justice K.R. Shriram heard the appeal challenging the acquittal of Pandurang Patil, Kumar Patil, Sopan Patil, Prashant Pandurang, Vilas Patil, Jairam Patil and Namdeo Patil for allegedly abusing Baban Gaikwad.

Mr. Gaikwad worked as an enquiry officer in the Virar branch of a land development bank. He had a plot in Kandivali, which was adjacent to the property owned by Mr. Pandurang Patil. Despite Mr. Gaikwad putting a fence around his land, Mr. Pandurang Patil encroached on it. Mr. Pandurang Patil then asked Mr. Gaikwad to remove the fence. When Mr. Gaikwad challenged Mr. Pandurang Patil to remove the fence, he started dismantling it, leading to an altercation. Mr. Pandurang Patil and the other accused then assaulted Mr. Gaikwad.

The accused were then charged under Section 3(1)(x) (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They were also booked under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

The High Court recorded that two of the accused had died and the complainant in the case was not present for the proceedings despite the court making it clear that the matter will not be adjourned for any reason as it has been pending for 17 years.

Justice Shriram said, “I cannot conclude that specific words were uttered in a place within public view. On this ground the SC/ST charge has to fail.”

The Bench also noted the trial court’s observation that the prosecution had failed to prove its case. Justice Shriram said, “Given the circumstances, in my view, the opinion of the trial court cannot be held to be illegal or improper or contrary to law. The order of acquittal, in my view, cannot be interfered with. I cannot find any fault with the judgment of the trial court.”