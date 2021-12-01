Mumbai

Caste certificate panel summons NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Caste Certificate Verification Committee of Mumbai city has summoned controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede to be present on December 14 to join the ongoing inquiry into his caste certificate. NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Mr. Wankhede, a Muslim, used a fake caste certificate to secure a government job. Mr. Wankhede and his family have denied the allegation.

The first hearing in the matter was held on Tuesday. The complainants, represented by Advocate Nitin Satpute, presented Mr. Wankhede’s caste certificate and attested copies of his birth certificate.


