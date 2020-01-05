Cash van custodian who made away with ₹3.96 cr. held

The Koparkhairane police have arrested the custodian of a cash van who made away with nearly ₹4 crore meant to be loaded into ATMs.

Sachin Shivaji Wagh was arrested from Thane on Friday night after Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Govekar received a tip-off on his location. “He had gone absconding and was hiding in Thane,” senior police inspector Suryaklant Jagdale, Koparkhairane police station, said. He said the police were investigating if Mr. Wagh has an accomplice. “We will also try to recover the stolen money,” Mr. Jagdale said.

Securitrans India private limited, an agency responsible for loading cash in ATMs, had registered a case against their employee after realising that he made away with ₹3.96 crore. On December 26, Mr. Wagh, who was the custodian of route number 2 in Koparkhairane, had not reported to work. Prakash Vhankeri, regional manager of the Koparkhairane branch of the firm, found this suspicious and asked for an audit of route number 2. In the audit of 35 ATMs of the 37 on the route, the auditors found discrepancies of the same amount. “We suspect that he would have made away with more than ₹3.96 crore,” Mr. Govekar said.

The crime is suspected to have happened between December 11 and 25. Mr. Wagh was the only one to have the key and the password to the machines on the route. Mr. Wagh had not only taken out the existing money in the machines but also made away with the ones he was in possession of for loading.

Mr. Wagh has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by banker or agent) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till January 8.