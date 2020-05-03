Cash-strapped migrants forced to pay for passage back home

“Yahan pe ghut ghut ke ji nahi sakte (It’s becoming unbearable to live here like this),” said Mohammad Hanif, a construction worker from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. Along with 100 others from the same district living in Saki Naka, Mr. Hanif wants to leave as soon as possible.

The announcement of special trains to be arranged by the State government to transport those stranded by the lockdown has raised the hopes of thousands of workers, who want to go back home. However, many said that they did not have enough money to get two meals a day and did not know how they could pay for the mandatory medical certificate or the ticket back home. Mr. Hanif said the group had been subsisting on just dal khichdi over the last week, which too they got once a day. “We don’t know where to get this certificate. None of us have any money for it either,” he said.

The Home Department’s guidelines say migrants in Mumbai and other parts of the State can return home provided they submit an application to the local police station along with a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner. The government would then collate the forms and liaise with other State governments. The Railways would then organise trains which would run non-stop between two stations, based on the need communicated by the State governments.

Triveni Yadav, who hails from Jharkhand’s Giridih district and lives in Rajiv Nagar in Dharavi, said they were equally clueless about where to get the medical certificate but said they had already booked a bus. “We have somehow managed to collect money and even have a bus ready. We don’t know when we would get a seat in the train or when there would even be a train. Everyone is afraid and wants to go home,” he said.

Flooded with calls

Organisations working with migrant workers in the city have been inundated with calls after news about the special trains spread. “Nearly 90% of all calls now are about how to get a seat on a train home and when they can leave,” Deepak Paradkar of Aajeevika Bureau said. He said they had also heard of cases where forms were being sold for ₹5.

The other key obstacle is that of the fare. With no income for more than a month, migrant workers have been forced to shell out money for their transport. Sadrul Sheikh of Jharkhandi Ekta Sangh said trains were the only viable option for migrants, but this too would take weeks if not months to transport everyone. With social distancing norms in place, the Railways is allowing 54 persons per coach. Hence, the maximum capacity of such trains would be about 1,200 passengers. The first special train from Nashik to Lucknow, for instance, carried 847 passengers.

“At this rate, they will need to run multiple specials just for Jharkhand every day,” Mr. Sheikh said. “There are nearly four lakh migrants from the State in the city, and all of them want to go back. Private buses are not an option as they are too costly. They can only carry 25 people and a return journey to Jharkhand will take up to a week,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said he and his group had collected ₹2.10 lakh to arrange for a bus that would take them home. “Most of us have had to borrow the money and hence we don’t want to have any issues with paperwork. There is no way we can get any more money,” he said.

Activists have slammed the government for making the workers bear the cost of both the travel and the medical check-up. “If the government can bring back people who are stuck abroad for free, why can’t they transport these workers back home for free,” asked Lara Jesani of People’s Union of Civil Liberties. “The government should bear this cost as it is part of rescue and rehabilitation,” she said. The workers who boarded the train from Bhiwandi to Gorakhpur paid about ₹800 for a ticket.

‘Impossible to survive’

Bilal Khan of Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan said the government had created conditions that made it impossible for workers to live in the city and something as basic as universalising the public distribution system was not being done even under such circumstances.