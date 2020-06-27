Cases in NMMC cross 6,000-mark; deaths 201

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday, with 150 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,003.
Seven more deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 201. With 111 people being discharged, the total recoveries reached 3,405. The recovery rate is now 56% and mortality rate 3.3%. Navi Mumbai has 2,397 active patients.
The number of containment zones has gone up from 23 to 34, of which 10 places would be under complete lockdown from Monday till July 5. Navi Mumbai Police Commisisoner Sanjay Kumar urged people of these areas to stock up the essentials for seven days.
“We would be barricading the entry and exit of these containment zones. No one will be allowed to go out or enter. Police personnel living there will also be asked to stay home,” a senior police officer said. During the lockdown, the NMMC will conduct house to house screening of residents in these zones.
88 new cases in Panvel
Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 88 new cases, taking its tally to 1,787. With three more deaths, the death toll climbed to 70. The discharge of 27 people took the number of recoveries to 1,153. The PMC currently has 564 active patients, with a 64% recovery and 3.9% mortality rate.
Panvel rural reported 46 new cases, taking the tally to 807. One more death was also reported. The death toll is now 19. Twenty-six more people were discharged, taking total recoveries to 516. With 272 active patients, the area’s recovery rate is 63.9% and mortality rate 2.3%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath