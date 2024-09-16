GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speech at Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai

The complainant alleged that one Sankalp Gharat had organised seven-day Ganpati celebrations at Ulve without requisite permission, and Mr. Rane was a chief guest who allegedly targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people, the complaint stated

Published - September 16, 2024 02:38 pm IST - Thane

PTI
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday (September 16, 2024).

The case was registered on Sunday (September 15, 2024) at the NRI police station against Mr. Rane and the organiser of a Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by a policeman, an official said.

The complainant alleged that one Sankalp Gharat had organised seven-day Ganpati celebrations at Ulve without requisite permission, and Mr. Rane was a chief guest.

During the programme on September 11, Mr. Rane allegedly targeted the minority community in his speech and instigated people, the complaint stated.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

Published - September 16, 2024 02:38 pm IST

