Case filed against Marathi preacher over ‘odd-even’ remark for girl-boy child

A case has been lodged under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act against popular Marathi kirtankar (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar at a local court in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district over controversial remarks made by him at a sermon this year.

Dr. Bhaskar Bhavar, the medical superintendent of Sangamner, said the case against Mr. Indurikar was registered in a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court under relevant sections of the PCPNDT Act.

He said a Mumbai-based journalist, a Sangamner-based activist and advocate Ranjana Gawande approached authorities with a complaint against Indurikar and a case was registered in the JMFC court on June 19.

Ms. Gawande said, “We were pressing for a case to be lodged against Indurikar as early as February 14, after we had approached the medical authorities in Sangamner with our complaint. However, the issue had been dragging on since then.”

Centre of controversy

In February, Mr. Indurikar became the centre of a controversy following his alleged remarks during a sermon in Ahmednagar that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl. “If the intercourse is done at an inauspicious time, the child that is born would bring a bad name to the family,” the preacher allegedly said.

Since then, several activists and rationalist outfits like the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) had been clamouring for a police case to be lodged against Mr. Indurikar on grounds that his comments violated provisions of the PCPNDT Act.

However, while criticising his remarks, the political establishment, whether leaders in the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been ambivalent over prosecuting the kirtankar.

‘Taken out of context’

Indurikar, who is known for addressing social issues through his sermons by deploying witty, hard-edged satire, apologised in a hand-written note following the furore. The preacher, who has a large following in the State, claimed his remarks were taken out of context.

Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Bacchu Kadu said the State government would not be filing a case against Mr. Indurikar as he was working to enlighten people.

BJP State president Chandrakant Patil, while admonishing the preacher, said his party stood by him and his work. However, gender rights activist and Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai had been insistent on a case being lodged against the preacher. She said, “The case finally lodged against him is an instance of ‘better late than never’. He had received great sympathy from the warkaris, while the BJP, too, had supported him. His derogatory remarks against women must not be allowed to go unpunished.”