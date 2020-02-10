Cargo ship crew fine

Twenty-two crew members on a cargo ship that arrived at Redi Minor port in Sindhudurg from Singapore, including 10 Chinese nationals, have been examined at the Mumbai port.

State health officials on Sunday said there was no reason to panic over coronavirus exposure, as all the crew members were asymptomatic. The cargo ship had left Singapore three weeks ago and the Chinese crew left China three months ago. No one from the crew members is suspected to have the infection so far,” officials said.

Till Sunday, 21,023 travellers had been screened at Mumbai airport, of which 151 travellers were from Maharashtra.

Thirty-six passengers were placed in isolation, of which 31 have tested negative. The two medical students from Wuhan who were admitted in Mumbai have also tested negative.