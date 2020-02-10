Cargo ship crew fine

Twenty-two crew members on a cargo ship that arrived at Redi Minor port in Sindhudurg from Singapore, including 10 Chinese nationals, have been examined at the Mumbai port.
State health officials on Sunday said there was no reason to panic over coronavirus exposure, as all the crew members were asymptomatic. The cargo ship had left Singapore three weeks ago and the Chinese crew left China three months ago. No one from the crew members is suspected to have the infection so far,” officials said.
Till Sunday, 21,023 travellers had been screened at Mumbai airport, of which 151 travellers were from Maharashtra.
Thirty-six passengers were placed in isolation, of which 31 have tested negative. The two medical students from Wuhan who were admitted in Mumbai have also tested negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.