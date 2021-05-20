Caretaker arrested for injuring newborn in Vashi

Navi Mumbai

20 May 2021 01:22 IST

The Vashi police have arrested a 49-year-old caretaker for allegedly mishandling a newborn boy and causing him injuries.

A couple from Sector 8 in Vashi had hired the woman, identified as Irin Mazeem Vincent Lasardi (49) from Karnataka, for taking care of their newborn after the mother went through caesarean section. In the last week of April, the couple noticed a swelling in the boy’s hand and after a check-up, it was found that he had suffered a fracture. Suspicious that Ms. Lasardi would have injured the baby, the family installed CCTV cameras.

Last week, the boy started crying profusely following which Ms. Lasardi took the baby away from the mother and went to another room on the pretext of quietening him. The woman there started shaking him strongly and tried to twist his body. The father saw this on the screen which he was monitoring and then confronted the woman.

“Based on the CCTV footage, we registered a complaint and arrested the caretaker. We are further investigating if she has ever done similar thing to any other baby,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

The woman has been arrested under Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.