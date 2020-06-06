Mumbai

Car used for Ghansoli shooting found

The Rabale police have found the car used by an accused to flee after he shot a civil contractor dead on Thursday.

Praveen Tayade was shot on the head while on a bike with his friend Dattatrey Jamkhande, near Gaodevi temple at Ghansoli.

According to police, they have identified the accused and are trying to trace him. “The car had been abandoned at a service road in Koparkhairane. We have found CCTV footage of the accused fleeing. Prima facie, we believe it was business rivalry that lead to the crime. The accused, who also was into material supply work, was not getting contracts while the deceased was,” an officer privy to the investigation, said.

