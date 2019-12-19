Car skids off rail overbridge in Mumbai; train services suspended briefly

Railway services was suspended on the Diva Dativali line late on Wednesday night in Mumbai after a car skidded off a rail overbridge between Nilje and Dativali stations. There were no fatalities due to the crash and rail traffic was affected for a little over an hour. Railway officials said that the driver sustained minor injuries and there was no damage to the overhead wires in the region.
Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar, said that the line had been shut at 11.15 p.m. after the incident and traffic resumed at 12.35 a.m. on Thursday.
“Padmakar Hira Shelar, a trackman for the Mumbai Division was going for patrolling duty on motorcycle, while passing over the ROB noticed the car accident. He immediately reported all concerned and trains were stopped. He will be awarded for averting mishap,” he said.
