Mumbai

Car park at racecourse to turn into isolation facility

On the job: Civic workers carry material to build an isolation facility at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Tuesday.

50,000 sq ft containment area to be set up

To support Mumbaikars in their fight against COVID-19, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) will build a 50,000 square feet containment area, including a 30,000 square feet isolation hangar and 200 isolation beds, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse’s vast car park.

The State government has joined hands with Oaks Management Consultancy Private Limited to set up the facility. The chairman and the managing committee of RWITC has also agreed to extend their support to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Horses and trainers are in isolation at the racecourse and won’t be affected by the isolation wards. “We look forward to the nation emerging stronger, healthier and greater at the other end of this global crisis,” the RWITC said.

Geoffrey Nagpal, chairman, Stewards of RWITC, said, “We have to do whatever we can to support the fight against COVID-19 in whichever way we can. Facilities at the racecourse are available for the visiting doctors and health workers.”

