Car burning: Churchgate residents live in dread

Residents of buildings on B and C Roads in Churchgate may live in a coveted area of the city, but they are also in perpetual dread of squatters and vagrants targeting their vehicles. In the past three months, residents have witnessed three separate incidents where their cars were set on fire.

The latest incident was reported on June 13, when a Honda City was found burnt in the parking lot of Meghdoot Co-operative Housing Society. The owners of the car registered a first information report (FIR) with the Marine Drive police. Ijaz Alauddin Sheikh, a vagrant who would be frequently seen in the area, was arrested in the case.

“We scanned CCTV camera footage of the area and Mr. Sheikh was seen setting the car on fire by lighting pieces of paper and throwing them near it,” an officer with the Marine Drive police station said.

A similar incident occurred on June 9, when two cars caught fire outside Aryan Mahal building on C Road. Residents had at the time told The Hindu that the fire tender could not enter the lane due to vehicles parked on both sides of the road, and that firemen had to manually pull the hose into the lane.

On April 15, two cars were found partially burnt in the parking area of Sadhana and Sahakar building on B Road. The owners had lodged an FIR with the Marine Drive police and had also submitted a letter signed by 25 residents seeking quick action. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Members of the Federation of Churchgate Residents said the issue has been discussed repeatedly not only with the police but also local ward officers and Raj Purohit MLA, to no avail.

“We have taken every possible step one can imagine. We have filed complaints, written to councillors and newspapers and even raised the issue with Mr. Purohit. No solution has been provided so far,” Ankit Tolia, member of the federation said.

Residents said that in the past two years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished toilets and pavements in the area with the intent to create a level road. The action was also based on the assumption that the lack of water and other facilities would make the vagrants move. However, while one set of squatters moved out, another set moved in six months later.

Preetam Sagane, another member of the Federation, said the matter ended there. “I organised a drive in collaboration with the police and civic officials. The area was surveyed and police beat marshals and BMC vans were sent for a day but the problem persisted. Whenever we approach one authority, they point us to another. There is no inter-agency coordination when it comes to this issue.”

‘Doing our best’

The police, however, claimed that the number of vagrants and squatters has reduced significantly. “We carry out our usual searches and attend to the complaints made to us. Action is also taken during specific occasions. For example, we conducted a drive recently as the State Assembly session is in progress,” an officer with the Marine Drive police said.

The BMC, too, said action was taken regularly.

“Whenever anyone comes across such instances, we take immediate action. These squatters are parts of gangs whose members are always on the lookout for the police and BMC officials, and hide when we carry out routine checks. We are constantly working with the police to solve and curb this problem,” said local Shiv Sena corporator Sujata Sanap.

Residents, however, are not satisfied. “If the authorities can drive away all the squatters during Indian Premier League matches, why can’t they act on our problems? As voters and active taxpayers, we expect our representatives to take care of our interests. All we demand is a solution,” Mr. Sagane said.

As to when the solution will come, remains a mystery.