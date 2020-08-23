Can’t allow second COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra: Uddhav

CM opens Pune’s first jumbo COVID-19 hospital, urges people not to be complacent

While the process of unlocking may have started in earnest, Maharashtra cannot allow a second COVID-19 wave to throw it off-guard, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday while inaugurating Pune’s first jumbo COVID-19 hospital.

Mr. Thackeray also urged the people of the State not to be complacent. “The recurrence of a second novel coronavirus wave has been observed in countries the world over. There is no hope for a vaccine before December. So citizens cannot afford to let their guard down and must keep taking preventive measures. They should not congregate needlessly during festive occasions like the ongoing Ganesha festival,” said Mr. Thackeray.

After a rain-induced delay of nearly five days, the fully air-conditioned 800-bed facility — 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds — with negative pressure rooms was opened at the College of Engineering Pune. “I congratulate all authorities of the Pune administration, workers and agencies for having managed to complete this arduous task in record time. It is admirable that this facility could be set up despite heavy showers in Pune,” he said.

‘Need oxygenated beds’

The Chief Minister said more than ventilators, oxygen beds were the need of the hour. “I am happy that the facility has negative pressure oxygen beds as it is vital for patients before they become critical,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the facility would start operations from Tuesday. He said it would ensure the availability of oxygen and ICU beds to patients. “Furthermore, 20% of the patients in Pune’s hospitals are from other districts. They too need quality treatment. These jumbo facilities will prove crucial,” he said.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said a second jumbo facility would begin operations by Wednesday at Annasaheb Magar grounds to cater to patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the third hospital would be completed by Friday.

He said, “The third facility at Balewadi is being set up through the CSR funds of the Pune Municipal Corporation. It will have 250 oxygenated beds and 44 ICU beds.” Mr. Rao said 1,200 people worked round-the-clock amid heavy rain to complete the facility. “The jumbo facility, where the patient and IT management systems are just like in a normal high-end hospital, is completely fire-proof and water-proof. It is commendable that it was set up in barely 20 days at a time when Pune district received its heaviest [75%] rain,” he said.

Following his visit to Pune city, Mr. Thackeray had urged the district administration to expedite the process of setting up the jumbo facilities while regularly monitoring the bed availability in hospitals across Pune.

‘Maximum testing’

“There has been a lot of discussion in the past month of Pune having one of the highest active cases in the country. However, in the past two months, the maximum testing in the country has taken place in Pune,” said Mr. Rao, adding that the district authorities have been successful in reducing the COVID-19 case fatality rate.

Mr. Rao said the recovery rate had shot up to over 75%, while complaints about non-availability of beds had dipped. He said, “On July 30, during his visit to Pune, the Chief Minister expressed concern about bed management. We had been directed to set up at least two jumbo facilities. Since then, we have added 1,500 beds and 200 ventilators while centralising bed management.”