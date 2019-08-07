Can’t allow animal slaughter in flats on Eid, HC tells BMC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday prohibited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from granting permission for animal slaughter inside individual residential flats on Eid, which falls on August 12.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and G.S. Patel said it could not completely prohibit such slaughters within the compounds or grounds of housing societies, but no permission should be granted if the applicant society is located within a reasonable one kilometre walking distance from a religious or community space for slaughtering animals. The court said that the the BMC must direct such housing societies to carry out the slaughter at these alternative sites instead of within their premises. The Bench said such restrictions were essential to “maintain basic standards of hygiene”.

‘Free to give advice’

The Bench was hearing two petitions filed by local NGOs Jiv Maitri Trust and Viniyog Parivar, challenging the BMC’s policy to grant temporary no-objection certificates to several housing societies for the slaughter of goats and sheep on special occasions and festivals. The policy lists out the responsibilities of a person possessing the no-objection certificate and the requirements needed for places designated for slaughtering. The petitioners argued that the policy violated environmental and animal welfare laws.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, said, “Everyone is free to give suggestions to BMC officials for the implementation of this policy and the it is not rigid or inflexible as to not accept the reasonable view and therefore change and modify the terms and conditions in the policy.”

Mr. Sakhare told the court that such slaughters were permitted as per its rules, and it was regulated by a very specific policy that imposed conditions on the area for such slaughters, compulsory enclosure of such space, maintenance of hygiene, and law and order. He said it was a religious matter and the BMC could not accept the petitioners’ argument that such slaughter be restricted to the abattoir located in Deonar. He said specific arrangements would be made to dispose of the carcass and clean the slaughter area.

The court said suitable measures must be taken for transporting animals for slaughter and disposal of their carcasses so that hygiene is maintained and other residents are not inconvenienced. In its six-page order, the court said, “In our view, the requirements of public safety, hygienic and sanitation make it impossible to accept any policy that permits slaughtering inside individual flats. The reasons suggest themselves.”

The court said that in a city that is as densely crowded and congested as Mumbai, where typical residential apartments are small, it does not believe that it is possible to make effective arrangements for human, hygiene and safe methods of sacrificial slaughter within a residential flat. The court said, “Many of these flats are homes for the very old or the very young [or both] and our concern is about the health, hygienic and safety of all. We believe these concerns override all others.”

The Bench said that the BMC is restrained from permitting slaughter of animals within residential flats and it will not matter whether the application is made by an individual, a family or a group of individuals. “It is impossible to maintain hygiene and sanitary conditions if slaughter of animals is permitted within individual flats. Therefore, no permission can be granted for such slaughters within individual residential flats,” the Bench said.