Cannot go easy on the virus now, says Uddhav Thackeray

State govt. moving cautiously on restarting trains, and opening gyms and temples

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the State government “cannot go easy on virus now” and is moving cautiously on restarting trains, and opening gyms and temples.

“Restarting locals will be a huge step. Most people want to travel by train and it’s a huge necessity. However, the crowds it creates is more worrying at this moment. We are empathetic to people’s concerns and will soon reach a decision on this,” he said in his address to the State on Sunday.

“Not only do we feel responsible for our citizens, but we also care for them deeply. Therefore, we are taking steps to restart cautiously and slowly. Restaurants are now operational. We are working towards restarting gyms after carefully thinking of the threats at hand. We will soon reach a decision on this,” he said.

Taking note of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agitation to reopen temples, Mr. Thackeray said people can make any sort of demands, “but it is ultimately I who has to take care of the State”.

Appealing to citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing, Mr. Thackeray said be it a train, bus, office, public toilet or any public space, wearing masks is a must. “One cannot go easy on the virus now. We are opening up spaces, but if cases continue to rise, we may have to go back for a lockdown. I appeal to everyone to follow the norms,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said 449 COVID-19 testing labs have been set up in Maharashtra. Of the 15,18,734 patients, 12,55,779 have been discharged after recovery, and around 80% have mild to moderate symptoms.