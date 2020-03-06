Cannes Film Festival to go ahead, despite concerns over coronavirus outbreak

With the French Health Minister extending the ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces to May 31, fresh concerns arose on Thursday over the novel coronavirus outbreak affecting the 73rd edition of Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to be held from May 12 to 23.

Putting speculations to rest, a spokesperson of the festival told The Hindu on a long distance call, “As of today, there is nothing to indicate that it [the festival] will not go ahead as planned. Everything is going on as normal right now in the office in Paris.”

While the organisers are committed to follow the Minister’s “specific instructions”, the rules don’t seem come in the way of the festival. Two of the biggest auditoriums at the venue — Palais des Festivals et des Congres — are Lumiere and Debussy, with a capacity of 2,309 and 1,068 respectively. So there is hardly any probability of a gathering of more than 5,000 people at the same time in one location for the festival screenings. Cannes Film Market, however, may have to be more closely monitored.

Regarding fears that attendance of film personalities, media and cinephiles may dwindle this year, the spokesperson said: “We will discover in the next few weeks. It’s hard to tell how the situation evolves.” As of now, the festival is committed to announce the official selection mid April; April 16 in all likelihood.

The one time Cannes was brought to a halt in recent history, midway at that, was in 1968, when several filmmakers — including Jean-Luc Godard,

François Truffaut and Claude Lelouch — showed solidarity with striking students and workers resisting Charles de Gaulle’s government. Some like Alain Resnais withdrew their movies, while others like Roman Polanski, Monica Vitti and Louis Malle resigned from the jury.