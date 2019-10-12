Candidates of 2014 to face each other again

In Versova Assembly constituency, a part of the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat sitting MLA Bharati Lavekar of the BJP is unlikely to have it easy this election, with the Congress fielding actor-turned-politician Baldev Khosa. Shiv Sena corporator Rajul Patel has also thrown her hat in the ring as an independent while the MIM has fielded former corporator Changez Multani. The constituency consists of the affluent living in high-rises as well as local Kolis struggling to make ends meet.

Stark contrasts

Versova is a constituency of contrasting realities. On the one hand it has some of the most affluent areas in Mumbai, including Versova and Oshiwara, home to several Bollywood celebrities and some of the best restaurants and clubs. The largely residential areas of Amboli, Millat Nagar also consist of housing societies, chawls and even slums. On the other hand, Versova consists of a large Koli (fishermen) population living in the Koliwada here. There are Marathis, Gujaratis, North Indians and Muslims living in Versova.

In 2014, Versova had 3.01 lakh electors of which 1.17 lakh were registered voters. In 2014, the BJP’s Ms. Lavekar won by a margin of 26,398 votes, defeating the then MLA from Congress, Baldev Khosa, who got 22,784 votes. In 2009, Mr. Khosa had defeated Shiv Sena’s Shailesh Phanse by a margin of 12,030 votes and won the seat. The contest will once again be between Ms. Lavekar, Mr. Khosa and Rajul Patel.

Some of the issues plaguing the constituency include encroachments, destruction of mangroves, illegal slums, congestion on roads and problems concerning fishermen.

Ms. Lavekar, who holds a doctorate, has been working in the field of women's hygiene and sanitation through her organisation Tee Foundation. The foundation started a Pad Bank that collects sanitary napkins from donors. Ms. Lavekar has declared assets worth around ₹5 crore in her election affidavit while Mr. Khosa has assets worth around ₹15 crore.

Actor vs. corporator

Mr. Khosa is a former actor who has acted in several Hindi and Punjabi films. He joined the Congress and was an MLA for three terms before he lost the election to Ms. Lavekar in 2014.

Ms. Patel is a Shiv Sena corporator from Jogeshwari East. When asked why she was contesting as an independent, she said, “The Sena-BJP alliance should have nominated anyone else. But because it nominated Ms. Lavekar, I decided to contest against her. She has not done any work in Versova. If I am elected, I will work towards fishermen's reimbursement, traffic solutions, mangrove protection.”

When asked about the issues plaguing Versova and his expectations from the MLA, Versova resident and prominent activist Afroz Shah said, “I expect our MLA to now push for legislation regarding circular economy. We have been working towards eradicating plastic entering our oceans and circular economy is the solution towards it. Besides, I would like to see my MLA working to prevent roadside littering and garbage dumps. There is a need to train people to segregate waste at source.”

The issues of fishermen who make up a large section of the population are grave. Prithviraj Chandi, founder of Vesava Koli Machhimar Nakhwa Mandal and a resident for 30 years, said, “No MLA has dedicatedly worked to resolve our issues. We are supposed to get reimbursement on tax imposed on diesel but right now, our reimbursement has been pending for two years. A jetty at Versova was sanctioned under the UPA government at a cost of ₹150 crore but nobody followed up the matter. Besides, tremendous amount of plastic accumulates on our creek, which should be cleaned. We still have not got ownership of land for drying yards even though Koliwada has been demarcated for the purpose.”

Mumbai goes to polls on October 21.