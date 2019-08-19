Cancer survivor runs 74 km in Mumbai Ultra

Prakash Agarwal — a cancer survivor who had discovered the benefits of running while recovering from an accident before his diagnosis — completed his first ultramarathon on Independence Day. The 41-year-old completed the 12-hour Mumbai Ultra at Shivaji Park and covered a distance of 74 km.

The morning after running from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. — for the first time in his life — the Mr. Agarwal reported for work, at Fitch Group office (India Ratings & Research) in BKC.

“To be honest, I thought of doing a couple of hours and walking out. Once I did two hours, I thought of running two hours more, and once I lasted six to seven hours on the road, I decided to complete it,” Mr. Agarwal said. The August 15 run was organised for fitness enthusiasts eager to go beyond the regular 42 km and also as a fund-raiser for cancer treatment among children.

The event attracted 495 participants.

Mr. Agarwal discovered running as a way to speed up recovery during rehabilitation post-accident in 2012. He moved from half-marathon to full marathon and now knows that his body can go beyond the 42 km. Lymphoma, detected in 2015, had forced him to break off from running for eight months to undergo cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Lower Parel. The Chembur resident now aims to run a full marathon under four hours. “I am now sure about doing it.”

He was among other cancer survivors taking part in the August 15 run, where the cause was bigger than testing the body’s ability to run for 12 hours, with breaks in between for treatment and food. “With so many people looking at us (for motivation), I told myself you have to complete the ultra. Running for others was bigger than doing it for myself,” he said.

Dr. Shripad Banavali, paediatric oncologist at the TMH, explained the benefits of physical activity in cancer prevention: “The ultramarathon is creating awareness of running and keeping good health. Since last year, the event has been involved with raising funds for cancer-affected children. Obesity is one of the commonest reasons for cancer. As you know, cancer prevention is better than the treatment patients go through.”