CAG to carry out structural audit of Mumbai bridges: CM

All works related to construction and repair of brides over the last five years in the city will be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Council on Wednesday.

When asked by Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde if the government was willing to look into the tendering processes and the manner in which works have been awarded to private contractors these five years, the CM responded in the affirmative .

At least seven people were killed and 33 injured when a major portion of the foot overbridge outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed in March. Mr. Munde said the debate on the condition of bridges in the city was crucial to the health and safety of the citizens.

Audited from afar

He alleged that according to the police report, the bridge had collapsed because the auditor stood under the bridge and gave a conclusion on its stability. Only the rear portions of the bridge were audited, that too from a distance, the LoP said during a debate.

The Opposition demanded the Government also take the Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its chief engineer under the ambit of the probe if they were at all part of the decision-making process. In response, Mr. Fadnavis said the Government will not spare anyone, not even the senior officials, if they have erred. Mr. Munde then demanded the suspension of the officials.

The Opposition alleged that the city has become unliveable with the rise in daily bridge, tree and house collapses. After the stampede on Elphinstone Road bridge, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had promised a survey of 524 bridges over railway tracks, but no progress has taken place on the promised work, Mr. Munde said.

“We will look into it. We will also ask the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to assist us in designing all future bridges. The bridge work will complete in less than six months if the new technology by the IIT is brought to use,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

He said the BMC had conducted a structural audit of 304 of the 344 bridges adding that those in western and eastern suburbs had been surveyed a second time following the collapse at the CSMT. About 81 bridges are currently being audited, the CM said.

“Both the BMC and the Railways are working on a report submitted by the IIT, recommending measures for better maintenance of the bridges in the city,” he said.

He also said that three persons were arrested and departmental probe was being conducted on five other officials from the engineering department in regards to the CSMT collapse.