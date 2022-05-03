CAG report: Maharashtra seeks report from State-owned Haffkine

Medical Education and Drugs department acts on The Hindu report

Acting on The Hindu report titled ‘State-owned Haffkine gets a rap from CAG,’ Maharashtra government has issued notice to the Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Limited asking it to submit a report in this regard.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on the financial statements of the Maharashtra State government-owned Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Limited has observed that the company not only failed to comply with the Supreme Court order in a tender process worth ₹52.80 crore, but it also hid its own bank account opened in 2015 which resulted in submission of incorrect balance sheet to legislature through its annual report, which could attract breach of privilege motion against the officials of the company.

The report titled comments of the CAG under section 143(6)(b) of the companies act, 2013, which is in possession of the The Hindu, contains supplementary audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020.

The Medical Education and Drugs department has written to the Managing Director of the corporation to submit a report along with documents on the news report.