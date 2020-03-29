Watch | Owner of Koolar Cafe detained by Matunga police

The Matunga police on Saturday detained the owner of a popular café in Matunga after a video of him driving around with a siren blaring from his vehicle during the lockdown emerged on social media platforms.

According to the Matunga police, the offender, Ali Koolar, owns the Koolar Cafe in Matunga. The video, which is presumed to have been shot by Mr. Koolar’s friend from the passenger seat, shows him driving with a government siren sounding, while him and his friend are heard laughing.

Police officials said inquiries were initiated into the matter after the video was brought to their notice by several Twitter users and Mr. Koolar was brought to the police station subsequently.

“The person is detained and inquiry is going on. Subsequent suitable action will be taken accordingly,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Saurabh Tripathi said.