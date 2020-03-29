Café owner drives around Matunga with a blaring siren

The Matunga police on Saturday detained the owner of a popular café in Matunga after a video of him driving around with a siren blaring from his vehicle during the lockdown emerged on social media platforms.
According to the Matunga police, the offender, Ali Koolar, owns the Koolar Cafe in Matunga. The video, which is presumed to have been shot by Mr. Koolar’s friend from the passenger seat, shows him driving with a government siren sounding, while him and his friend are heard laughing.
Police officials said inquiries were initiated into the matter after the video was brought to their notice by several Twitter users and Mr. Koolar was brought to the police station subsequently.
“The person is detained and inquiry is going on. Subsequent suitable action will be taken accordingly,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Saurabh Tripathi said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.