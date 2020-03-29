Mumbai

Café owner drives around Matunga with a blaring siren

Police officials said inquiries were initiated into the matter after the video was brought to their notice by several Twitter users and Ali Koolar, the driver, was brought to the police station subsequently.

The Matunga police on Saturday detained the owner of a popular café in Matunga after a video of him driving around with a siren blaring from his vehicle during the lockdown emerged on social media platforms.

According to the Matunga police, the offender, Ali Koolar, owns the Koolar Cafe in Matunga. The video, which is presumed to have been shot by Mr. Koolar’s friend from the passenger seat, shows him driving with a government siren sounding, while him and his friend are heard laughing.

Police officials said inquiries were initiated into the matter after the video was brought to their notice by several Twitter users and Mr. Koolar was brought to the police station subsequently.

“The person is detained and inquiry is going on. Subsequent suitable action will be taken accordingly,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Saurabh Tripathi said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2020 1:18:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/caf-owner-drives-around-matunga-with-a-blaring-siren/article31195815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY