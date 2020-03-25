Cabin crew members fly against time to land home

As all domestic commercial flights were temporarily suspended from midnight on Tuesday, the headache for crew members on duty was to end flights at their home bases instead of other cities. There are many whose families are being harassed and ostracised in certain areas.

Knowing the problems being faced by airline pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff, airlines also worked on a war-footing to get the crew and aircraft at home bases where they can remain till April 14.

Videos of cabin crew members from two different airlines — one from Air India and another from IndiGo — alleging discrimination by neighbours and vendors in local markets around their residences went viral making the whole grounding exercise even more important from a crew repatriation point of view.

Air India reacted with a statement, which said it is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante resident welfare associations and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty.

On Tuesday, most flights on leading sectors like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru went with near full loads indicating that passengers were heading to cities where they would have to spend rest of the lockdown period.

A Vistara spokesperson said, “We are operating today on a reduced network for our customers and to bring back operating and layover crew back to their respective home bases within deadline.”

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline had booked many of its crew on other airlines so that they could be home with their loved ones and ensure social distancing till flying resumed on March 31. “We have ensured that all operating crew reach base stations tonight. Some will be travelling on other airlines to reach their home bases. All their tickets have been provided by the airline.”

A Mumbai-based crew member of Air India has been told by her society to look for alternative accommodation. “Is working for a national carrier and getting back our people safely back home a crime? My society called up my husband to inform me that we should move out and manage something elsewhere as a precautionary measure. I am very proud and fortunate that I am one of the many who are helping people in this pandemic,” she wrote to the airline.

An Air India spokesperson said these vigilantes had conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones had been brought home safe from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew.

The videos on Tuesday also resulted in Union Civil Aviation Minister (MoS independent charge), Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal express regret and warn the perpetrators against such behaviour.