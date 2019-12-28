CAA, NRC, NPR a trishul aimed at India’s core, says Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday said the Centre was using the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as a trishul or trident to attack the country’s core.

Ms. Karat was speaking at the 12th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at Byculla.

“The CAA, the NRC and the NPR is a three-pronged attack, like from a trishul, at the heart of India, which is our secular and democratic Constitution,” Ms Karat said, at the inaugural session of the three-day conference. She spoke of the massive protests against the CAA and praised the fact that young women had come out in large numbers to oppose the Act.

Ms. Karat said 93 women were raped every day, out of which a third were minors and over 1.3 lakh cases were still pending across courts in the country. “Yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party will stand with Sengar and with Chinmayanand. Today the entire State power is being used to create a rape culture. This is manuvadi Hindutva.” she said.

Actor Swara Bhaskar gave the inaugural address where she said protesters were fighting a basic battle. “We are having to convince people that it is wrong to murder. Because we are living at a time when people raise slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after people die. This is an insult to my country, to my religion and it is the death of humanity,” she said. Ms. Bhaskar said all the programmes aimed at women’s welfare had done nothing to change the patriarchal mindset of society.

Ms. Karat also said the participation of women in the work environment is said to have decreased to just 23% because women’s work in the informal and unorganised sectors is never taken into account. She also hit out at the BJP on the triple talaq issue. “We are in favour of abolishing the practice. But the BJP brought a law not to help Muslim women but to target Muslim men, which we are opposed to,” she said.