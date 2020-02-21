BYJM seeks case against Waris Pathan

A Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BYJM) member filed a complaint with the Deccan police station in Pune on Thursday seeking an FIR against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan for his alleged socially divisive remarks at a rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

BYJM member Parimal Dhananjay Deshpande has sought an immediate probe into Mr. Pathan’s remarks. He has filed a complaint against Mr. Pathan under Sections 153(a)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc.), 295a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and more of the Indian Penal Code.

During his address at an anti-CAA rally on Wednesday, Mr. Pathan, a former MLA from Byculla in Mumbai, had reportedly lashed out against those who objected to the Muslim community protesting against the Narendra Modi government. He had said that while the Muslim community may be as less as 15 crore in numbers, it could give a fitting reply to the majority if needed.

In a video, Mr. Pathan is heard remarking that while it is just Muslim women who have rocked country (with their protests), the impact would be greater when the entire community came together and protested.

“[Those objecting to Muslims protesting against CAA] tell us that we have kept our women at the forefront. I want to tell these people, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating … You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are just 15 crore, but can be a bigger force than the 100 crore majority population,” Mr. Pathan had said.