Buy from neighbourhood shops, says Mumbai police commissioner

03 July 2020 06:16 IST

The authorities have already prohibited traveling beyond 2 km from one’s house in the city to check the coronavirus spread.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday appealed people to patronize neighbourhood shops for essential shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There is night curfew in the city between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and exception will be made only for medical or emergency services, he tweeted late in the night.

People should use neighbourhood shops for permitted purchases between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the commissioner said.

While traveling for permitted work, people should carry office ID or documents, Singh said.