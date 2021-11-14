Mumbai

Businessman lodges cheating case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. File  

A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of ₹1.51 crore, a police official said on November 14.

The FIR was registered on November 13 at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.

The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Ms. Shetty, Mr. Kundra and others asked him to invest ₹1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 12:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/businessman-lodges-cheating-case-against-shilpa-shetty-raj-kundra-and-others/article37484950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY