BusinessLine quiz: 6 players fight for victory

BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India's premier corporate quiz championships, is back with its 18th edition — this time in a virtual format. The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. The preliminary online quiz round was scheduled from August 4 to 11 to shortlist the top six contestants from each of six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. More than 6,000 candidates participated in this round.

The Mumbai regional round took place on August 22 with six participants: Shantanu Sharma, IIT Gandhinagar; Preetham Upadhya, SJMSOM, IIT Bombay; Sai Karthik TT, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Rajarshi Chanda, Capegimini; Yuthish Prabakar R, FinIQ Consulting; and Abhishek Kumar, PenguinCRM.

After a gruelling four rounds, Shantanu Sharma emerged as the winner while Preetham Upadhya came in second, followed by Rajarshi Chanda.

The Editor of BusinessLine, Raghuvir Srinivasan, gave the welcome address, along with field general manager, Union Bank of India, Mumbai, Rajiv Mishra. The quiz master for the event was Ajay Poonia.

The Mumbai regional round can be viewed at https://bit.ly/BLCQM.

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor. The event is powered by CFA Institute, in association with ManageEngine and BSE IPE.