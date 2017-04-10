Business as usual for meat shop owners

Mumbai: Despite the Jain community urging meat shops and abattoirs to remain shut on Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday, many shops were open to avoid business losses.

“There was no court or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order for meat shops to remain closed. Sunday is a day of heavy business. This is our daily bread, and keeping the shop shut on a weekend means huge loss,” said a meat shop owner in Andheri.

An organisation named Vardhaman Pariwar had urged meat shop owners and slaughter houses to remain closed as the Jain would observe Lord Mahavir’s birth anniversary as ahimsa divas or non-violence day. The organisation, however, had assured that it was just a request and there would not be any forceful intervention.

Several processions were carried out across the city to mark the day. A grand gathering was organised at August Kranti Maidan in Gowalia Tank where Jain monks and community members chanted prayers.